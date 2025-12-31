Broadcast & Countdown: Cameroon vs. Mozambique (AFCON 2025)

CameroonOnline.ORG | AFCON 2025: Indomitable Lions vs. The Mambas – A New Year’s Eve Showdown!
Date: December 31, 2025
Venue: Grand Stade d’Agadir
The Group F finale is here, and it promises to be a cracker to ring in the New Year! Cameroon and Mozambique face off today in Agadir, with both sides already having booked their tickets to the Round of 16.
But don’t expect a friendly kick-about. Pride and positioning are on the line.
The Narrative
-
The Mambas (Mozambique): Fresh off making history! After 16 attempts, they finally secured their first-ever AFCON victory against Gabon (3-2) last Sunday. Coach Chiquinho Conde says the gloves are off as they aim for a shock victory to finish second in the group.
-
The Indomitable Lions (Cameroon): Led by David Pagou, this youthful squad is growing in confidence. Undefeated so far, a win today could see them top Group F (depending on the Côte d’Ivoire result). They are looking to maintain their dominance, having beaten Mozambique in 7 of their last 8 meetings.
Will the Mambas write another page of history, or will Cameroon’s young lions roar loudest?
Kickoff Countdown
(Don’t miss the action live from Agadir!)
Where to Watch Live
Catch the action live in your region on the following channels:
|Region
|Broadcasters
|Cameroon
|CRTV Sports, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, AfroSport TV, Canal2, Dash Media
|Mozambique
|TVM, ZAP, DStv Now, TV Miramar
|USA
|beIN SPORTS (Español/Connect/XTRA), Fanatiz USA, FuboTV, Tubi
|Canada
|beIN SPORTS, FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada
|South Africa
|SABC 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App
|Nigeria
|Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, AfroSport TV
|Ghana
|Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, AfroSport TV
|France
|beIN Sports 2, myCANAL
|UK/Europe
|Check local listings for Sportdigital FUSSBALL / beIN Sports
Note: Streaming is also available via the New World Sport App and DStv Now in many African regions.