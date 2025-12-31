Broadcast & Countdown: Cameroon vs. Mozambique (AFCON 2025)

Share Facebook

AFCON 2025: Indomitable Lions vs. The Mambas – A New Year's Eve Showdown!

Date: December 31, 2025

Venue: Grand Stade d’Agadir

The Group F finale is here, and it promises to be a cracker to ring in the New Year! Cameroon and Mozambique face off today in Agadir, with both sides already having booked their tickets to the Round of 16.

But don’t expect a friendly kick-about. Pride and positioning are on the line.

The Narrative

The Mambas (Mozambique): Fresh off making history! After 16 attempts, they finally secured their first-ever AFCON victory against Gabon (3-2) last Sunday. Coach Chiquinho Conde says the gloves are off as they aim for a shock victory to finish second in the group.

The Indomitable Lions (Cameroon): Led by David Pagou, this youthful squad is growing in confidence. Undefeated so far, a win today could see them top Group F (depending on the Côte d’Ivoire result). They are looking to maintain their dominance, having beaten Mozambique in 7 of their last 8 meetings.

Will the Mambas write another page of history, or will Cameroon’s young lions roar loudest?

Kickoff Countdown

Cameroon vs. Mozambique

(Don’t miss the action live from Agadir!)

Where to Watch Live

Catch the action live in your region on the following channels:

Region Broadcasters Cameroon CRTV Sports, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, AfroSport TV, Canal2, Dash Media Mozambique TVM, ZAP, DStv Now, TV Miramar USA beIN SPORTS (Español/Connect/XTRA), Fanatiz USA, FuboTV, Tubi Canada beIN SPORTS, FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada South Africa SABC 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App Nigeria Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, AfroSport TV Ghana Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, AfroSport TV France beIN Sports 2, myCANAL UK/Europe Check local listings for Sportdigital FUSSBALL / beIN Sports