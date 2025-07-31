Cameroon: Shocking Morality Scandal Shakes Police Force – Senior Officers Suspended

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A significant scandal is currently roiling the Cameroonian police force, causing public shockwaves and sparking intense online debate. Explicit sexual videos featuring high-ranking police officials have surfaced on social media, prompting swift disciplinary action and widespread condemnation.

According to multiple online sources, three prominent figures within the Cameroonian police have been implicated in what is now being referred to as a serious breach of professional ethics and public decency.

The central figure in the leaked footage is reportedly a female officer stationed at Central Police Station No. 1. She is alleged to be the main participant in the compromising videos. Josué Ossomo, the interim regional delegate of the Centre Police, has been identified as the individual who filmed the scenes. A second woman, also believed to be a police officer, appears alongside them in the recordings.

The videos depict the two female officers engaging in explicit sexual activity while the senior commissioner, reportedly Josué Ossomo, records the scene. These videos were allegedly filmed inside the commissioner’s own office — a detail that has further intensified public outrage and disbelief.

On July 29, 2025, the General Delegate for National Security took decisive action. Three police officers were suspended from their duties: Commissioner Josué Ossomo, who has been relieved of his role as regional delegate; Second Grade Police Officer Christelle Eboa; and another unnamed female police commissioner.

The scandal is particularly alarming due to the nature of the footage — reportedly involving nudity and same-sex acts, both of which are taboo in the country and, under Cameroonian law, subject to legal penalties. Homosexuality remains criminalized in Cameroon, and the two women involved could face prison sentences ranging from six months to five years.

In response to the scandal, Commissioner Armand Abena has been appointed interim regional police delegate. Authorities have launched an internal investigation to determine the full scope of responsibility and impose further sanctions if necessary.

This case has reignited conversations across Cameroon about the importance of ethical conduct, especially within public service institutions. Beyond legal and disciplinary measures, the scandal underscores the urgent need for a renewed emphasis on morality, professionalism, and transparency in the country’s security sector.

As the investigation continues, public attention remains firmly fixed on how the Cameroonian justice system and police hierarchy will handle the fallout from this unprecedented incident.