Cameroon Surpasses Cocoa Production Target for the First Time

CameroonOnline.ORG | According to a report by Reuters, Cameroon has, for the first time, exceeded its annual cocoa production target of 300,000 metric tons during the 2024/2025 season. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the Central African nation, which ranks as the world’s fifth-largest cocoa producer.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025/2026 cocoa season in Mbankomo, near the capital Yaoundé, Minister of Trade Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana announced that domestic trade volume rose by 16 percent—from 266,710 tons in the previous season to 309,518 tons between August 1, 2024, and July 15, 2025.

“This is the first time we have crossed this symbolic threshold. The last season was exceptional,” stated Minister Atangana. She attributed the achievement to the resilience of cocoa farmers and the government’s ongoing efforts to restructure the sector.

Producer prices also followed an upward trend, ranging from 3,210 CFA francs (approximately $5.75) to 5,400 CFA francs per kilogram throughout the season.

Addressing farmers, exporters, and other stakeholders, the minister announced the introduction of quality-based premiums for cocoa beans in the upcoming 2025/2026 season. She emphasized that sustainability and compliance with evolving global standards—particularly the European Union’s deforestation-free regulations—would be priorities moving forward. To this end, the government plans to establish a platform providing plantation location data to meet EU requirements.

Data from the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (NCCB) revealed that prior to this record-breaking season, Cameroon’s cocoa exports ranged from 200,000 to a peak of 295,163 metric tons in 2021/2022.

Approximately 80 percent of Cameroonian cocoa is exported to Europe, with about 19 percent destined for Asia. Notably, Nigeria increased its cocoa imports from Cameroon to 2,100 tons.

Among exporters, SBET led with 18.45 percent of total exports. Telcar Cocoa, a joint venture with Cargill, followed with 16.18 percent, while Ofi Cam, a subsidiary of Olam International, held third place with 14.93 percent.

(Exchange rate: 1 USD = 558.25 CFA francs)