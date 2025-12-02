Cameroonian Opposition Leader Anicet Ekane Dies in Military Detention

Share Facebook

YAOUNDE — CameroonOnline.ORG | Anicet Ekane, a prominent Cameroonian opposition figure, died in military custody on Monday, December 1, legal representatives and family members confirmed. The 74-year-old’s death has intensified scrutiny regarding the treatment of detainees following the country’s disputed October presidential election.

Ekane, the leader of the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (MANIDEM), passed away at the National Gendarmerie Military Medical Center in Yaounde. He had been detained for 38 days following his arrest in Douala on October 24.

Allegations of Medical Neglect Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the circumstances of Ekane’s death. The Ministry of Defense stated that Ekane was receiving care from both military and personal physicians for a chronic illness and has launched an investigation into the cause of death. Communication Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi expressed regret, noting that President Paul Biya has ordered a probe into the matter.

However, Ekane’s family and legal team allege severe medical neglect. His son, Muna Ekane, stated that his father had suffered from respiratory distress for a week, telling reporters that despite family pleas to officials, “nothing was done.” Lawyers for Ekane, who described him as barely able to speak days prior to his death, stated that urgent appeals to transfer him to a civilian hospital were ignored.

Political Context and Tensions Ekane was arrested during a crackdown on post-election demonstrations after he threw his support behind opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary. Authorities had charged him with hostility against the state, incitement to revolt, and insurrection—charges his party dismissed as politically motivated.

His death comes amid a volatile political climate in Cameroon. President Paul Biya, 92, secured a new term in an election that sparked protests resulting in at least 48 civilian deaths at the hands of security forces.

Reactions The MANIDEM party has characterized the death as “murder,” while the European Union delegation expressed “deep sadness” and renewed calls for the release of those arbitrarily detained since the election. Observers fear Ekane’s death may further destabilize the central African nation as the opposition challenges the legitimacy of Biya’s four-decade rule.