Coach Marc Brys Sacked, Onana and Aboubakar Snubbed in Shock Pre-AFCON Purge

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Yaoundé — CameroonOnline.ORG | The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has announced the dismissal of head coach Marc Brys less than a month before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Following an emergency committee meeting held on December 1, 2025, the federation also released a squad list that excludes several high-profile players, including goalkeeper Andre Onana and team captain Vincent Aboubakar.

Reasons for Dismissal The decision to terminate the Belgian coach’s contract was formalized during a session presided over by FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o. In an official communiqué, the federation cited a series of “professional failures” and breaches of contract.

The statement outlined 11 specific grievances against the 63-year-old manager, including:

Insubordination: Refusal to attend working sessions convened by FECAFOOT.

Procedural Breaches: Publishing player lists and holding press conferences without prior authorization.

Lack of Transparency: Refusal to communicate training programs or match reports.

Commercial Violations: Non-compliance with the marketing charter, allegedly jeopardizing relationships with federation sponsors.

The federation further accused Brys of “inciting defiance” among players and utilizing “subterfuge” to avoid professional obligations.

Significant Squad Changes David Pagou, previously an assistant coach with experience in the Cameroonian top tier, has been appointed to lead the team. His 28-man selection for the tournament represents a significant shift in personnel.

Notable omissions include Andre Onana, who had regained the starting goalkeeper position under Brys, and veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar. Defender Michael Ngadeu has also been left out. Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa is absent from the list, though reports suggest his exclusion is due to a hamstring injury requiring recovery.

The new squad relies on a mix of established European-based players, such as Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, alongside other international and local talents.

Context of the Decision The dismissal of Brys follows a period of administrative friction between FECAFOOT and the Cameroonian Ministry of Sport, which initially appointed Brys in April 2024. His tenure included a failed bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup following a play-off loss to DR Congo.

Cameroon has been drawn into Group F for the upcoming AFCON in Morocco, where they will face defending champions Ivory Coast, Gabon, and Mozambique. The tournament is set to begin on December 21.

Official Squad List: AFCON Morocco 2025

Head Coach: David Pagou

Goalkeepers

Dévis Epassy

Simon Omossola

Simon Ngapandouetnbu

Edouard Sombang

Defenders

Samuel Junior Kotto

Gerzino Nyamsi

Jean-Charles Castelletto

Nouhou Tolo

Flavien Enzo Boyomo

Nagida Mahamadou

Junior Tchamadeu

Christopher Wooh

Darlin Yongwa

Midfielders

Martin Atemengue Ndzie

Carlos Baleba

Arthur Avom

Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe

Fidele Brice Ambina

Danny Namaso

Christian Bassogog

Bryan Mbeumo

Georges-Kévin Nkoudou

Jean Junior Onana

Olivier Kemen

Forwards