Crisis in Cameroonian Football: ANFC Stands Up to Defend Its Leaders

CameroonOnline.ORG | On June 23, 2025, the National Association of Cameroonian Footballers (ANFC) released an official statement strongly denouncing the sanctions imposed by the Ethics Commission of FECAFOOT, Cameroon’s Football Federation, against two of its senior figures. Mr. Sorel Njitap, President of SYNAFOC, received a five-year suspension from all football-related activities along with a fine of 10 million CFA francs. Mr. Blaise Nlend, Secretary General, was suspended for two years and fined 5 million CFA francs.

The ANFC expressed deep concern over what it views as an attack on the freedom and rights of its members to operate independently within football governance. The association reaffirmed its status as the only officially recognized body representing football players within the FECAFOOT framework, a position reinforced by Resolution No. 6 of the General Assembly held on November 14, 2024.

In addition, the ANFC strongly criticized the position of FIFPRO, the international federation for professional footballers, accusing it of dismissing the ANFC’s legitimacy and interfering in the internal affairs of Cameroonian football. The ANFC views this stance as a form of contempt and an unacceptable intrusion and has pledged to take all necessary steps to defend its honor and restore its standing.

Beyond the institutional conflict, the ANFC reiterated its unwavering commitment to football values and to improving the welfare of Cameroonian players across all generations. The statement closed with a firm affirmation: the ANFC intends to fulfill its role fully and contribute positively to the future of the game in Cameroon.