Fatal Road Accident in Njombe Leaves Several Dead and Injured

Njombe, Cameroon – August 27, 2025. CameroonOnline.ORG | A tragic road accident early Wednesday morning claimed several lives and left many others injured in Njombe, Moungo Division, Littoral Region.

The collision occurred around 6:00 a.m. when a passenger bus traveling from the West Region toward Douala on the Bafoussam–Douala highway struck a stationary tanker truck carrying palm oil.

According to witnesses, the tanker had broken down and remained on the roadway for several days before the accident. The violent impact resulted in multiple fatalities, while survivors sustained varying degrees of injury. The injured were transported to the nearby Saint-Jean de Malte Hospital for emergency treatment.

Security and law enforcement officers were deployed promptly to the scene to restore traffic flow and ensure safety in the aftermath of the crash. Authorities have not yet released the official number of casualties or the identities of the victims.

The incident has reignited public concern over road safety and the risks posed by abandoned vehicles left unattended on major highways.