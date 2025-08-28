Mamadou Mota Rejects “Dumbest Opposition” Label: “The Real Problem of the Opposition Is Biya”

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A recent editorial by Jeune Afrique, relayed over the weekend by RFI, sparked heated debate after posing a provocative question: “Is Cameroon’s opposition the dumbest in Africa?” The piece, defended on air by François Soudan, Director of Publication at Jeune Afrique, criticized what it described as poor strategic choices within the opposition camp, particularly those of Maurice Kamto.

Kamto, once a prominent opposition figure, left the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) to run under the banner of Manidem. Yet, he was ultimately barred from contesting the upcoming presidential election scheduled for October 12, leaving Paul Biya once again in pole position to extend his decades-long rule.

Mamadou Mota: “The real problem is Biya”

In response, Mamadou Mota, interim president of the MRC, strongly rejected the editorial’s conclusions. According to Mota, it is misleading to suggest that without a united opposition candidate, Paul Biya’s challengers stand no chance in Cameroon’s single-round presidential race.

“The real problem of the opposition is Biya,” he argued. “Biya has sabotaged even the most basic elements of democratization in our country. It is true that unity could strengthen the opposition, but how many of these so-called opposition parties are genuine? Everyone knows that phantom parties have been created by the regime merely to animate political life.”

Mota further stressed that regardless of strategy, the ruling system would have found a way to prevent Maurice Kamto’s candidacy.

A “cemetery silence” instead of national lethargy

Rejecting the notion of a national lethargy—an idea often used to describe citizens’ apparent passivity—Mota insisted that Cameroonians are not indifferent. Rather, they are trapped in a repressive political environment dominated by the heavy presence of security forces.

“The people want change,” he said. “But when faced with overwhelming military and police mobilization, with no one to defend them, survival instinct takes over. That is what explains Biya’s longevity in power. It is a silence of the cemetery, nothing else.”

The path ahead: alliances and decisions

On the issue of political strategy, Mota explained that the MRC’s decisions regarding support for another candidate will be shaped within the framework of discussions with the Alliance Politique pour le Changement (APC). “In just one day,” he assured, “a clear directive could be given.”

Beyond the “dumbest opposition” narrative

The sharp exchange between Jeune Afrique’s editorial board and the MRC leadership highlights a broader reality. Cameroon’s opposition is not simply divided by ego and poor strategy, as critics suggest. It is operating within a political system that has been carefully engineered to neutralize dissent, co-opt rival forces, and entrench Paul Biya’s rule.

As Cameroon approaches another election under the same leader who has governed since 1982, the debate is less about whether the opposition is ineffective, and more about whether the political playing field itself allows any real alternative to emerge.