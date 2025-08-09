FECAFOOT General Assembly Expels ACAF, Admits New Referees’ Body, and Sets Election Timeline

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Mbankomo, August 8, 2025 – The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has taken decisive action during its Extraordinary General Assembly (GA) held yesterday, August 7, 2025, at the CAF Centre of Excellence in Mbankomo. The meeting, chaired by FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o, marked the last GA before the federation’s upcoming elective assembly and addressed key structural and governance matters.

One of the most significant resolutions passed was the withdrawal of recognition and the expulsion of the Cameroon Association of Football Referees (ACAF) from FECAFOOT. In its place, the assembly unanimously approved the admission of the Cameroon Association of Football Referees and Assistants Referees (ACAAF) as the new body representing referees and assistant referees within the federation. This decision follows a period of tension between FECAFOOT and ACAF, marked by disputes over unpaid salary arrears.

President Eto’o reaffirmed his commitment to improving the welfare of referees, stating that his administration remains focused on better working conditions and ensuring timely compensation.

The GA also ratified ACAAF’s statutes and approved the formation of a new Electoral Commission to oversee the federation’s presidential election process, scheduled to run from August 11 to November 28, 2025. Several members voiced their desire for Eto’o to seek another term. While expressing gratitude for their support, Eto’o said he would take time to reflect before making a decision.

A Positive Balance Sheet

In his closing remarks, Eto’o outlined the achievements of his nearly four-year mandate. He cited improvements in the organization and flow of national championships, increased prize money, timely payment of subsidies to clubs, and progress in settling players’ salaries.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of all five key resolutions on the agenda, including the approval of minutes from the previous GA, the exclusion of ACAF, the admission of ACAAF, the ratification of its statutes, and the election of new Electoral Commission members.

With the electoral calendar now set, the coming months promise to be pivotal for the future leadership and direction of Cameroonian football.