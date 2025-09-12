Fresh Start in Turkey: Onana Joins Trabzonspor for 2025/26

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana will spend the remainder of the 2025/26 season with Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor.

The move comes after Onana struggled for game time this season, making just one appearance following a hamstring injury in pre-season. At the same time, the goalkeeping pecking order at Old Trafford has shifted, with new signing Senne Lammens emerging as a contender alongside Altay Bayindir.

While Onana’s time at United has been mixed — including challenges with consistency — he was part of the squad that lifted the FA Cup in 2024.

At Trabzonspor, Onana joins a team currently sitting second in the Süper Lig table, within reach of the top spot.