Major Fire Destroys Dozens of Vehicles at the Port of Douala

CameroonOnline.ORG | A devastating fire broke out late Saturday night at the Port of Douala, consuming nearly fifty vehicles in a matter of minutes. The blaze began around 11:50 p.m. and quickly spread across a car storage area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

According to a source within Customs, the fire reportedly started in a vehicle undergoing clearance procedures. Despite the swift arrival of firefighters, the flames spread at a staggering pace, ultimately destroying 47 vehicles. Among them were 40 used cars and 7 brand-new models.

Some of the vehicles lost in the fire were scheduled for export to the Central African Republic, adding a layer of economic concern to the tragedy.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the fire and to identify any parties who may bear responsibility.

This incident not only represents a major material loss but also highlights the vulnerability of critical trade infrastructure in the region. The Port of Douala, as Cameroon’s largest port, plays a vital role in regional commerce, and any disruption has far-reaching consequences.