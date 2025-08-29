Marc Brys Rejects Hugo Ekitike: ‘We Are Not a Second Choice’

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | When Marc Brys, the Belgian coach of Cameroon’s national football team, unveiled his squad list for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, the name Hugo Ekitike was nowhere to be found. The young striker, newly signed by Liverpool, has been a hot topic of debate due to his dual nationality—French by birth, but also eligible to play for Cameroon. Many wondered whether he might finally choose the Indomitable Lions after being overlooked by Didier Deschamps for the French team.

Brys, however, wasted no time in shutting the door. Asked directly about Ekitike, he made his position clear:

“I did not contact him. He invested everything to try and play for France, and he did not succeed. And now Cameroon should be his second choice? I do not need to be a second choice.”

These words, delivered firmly during the press conference, reflect more than a simple selection decision. They speak to a philosophy: Brys wants players who are fully committed to the Cameroonian shirt, not those who view it as a fallback option.

The coach went further, insisting that his priority is not to assemble stars chasing international appearances, but rather to build a team with players who “play with heart.” He acknowledged that Ekitike is indeed talented, but underlined that the question was not about skill:

“It is not about whether he is a good player. The situation as I described it means he does not deserve to come here.”

This firm stance has sparked conversations not only in Cameroon but across the footballing world. Dual-nationality players often find themselves at the center of such debates, torn between heritage and career ambitions. For some, the choice comes from the heart; for others, it follows the path of opportunity.

For Cameroon, the message is now unmistakable: to wear the green jersey of the Indomitable Lions, it is not enough to bring talent—you must bring loyalty, passion, and a sense of belonging.

Whether this door remains closed permanently for Hugo Ekitike is uncertain. But what is clear is that Marc Brys has set the tone for his tenure. Cameroon’s future, at least under his leadership, will not be built on “second choices.”

