Pagou David Transferred in the Latest Twist of the FECAFOOT and Ministry of Sports Feud

CameroonOnline | In a surprising turn of events, the ongoing conflict between FECAFOOT and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education has taken another twist. Mr. Pagou David, the recently appointed interim assistant coach by FECAFOOT, has reportedly been transferred to Salapoumbe in the East Region of Cameroon by the Minister of Sports.

This information comes from a decision circulating on social media, allegedly signed by Narcisse Mouelle, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. While we have not been able to verify the authenticity of this document, if it is genuine, Mr. Pagou would indeed be relocated to Salapoumbe, a remote area near the Central African Republic and the Republic of Congo, far from his previous position in Yaoundé at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

Tinkeu Nguimgou Narcisse faces a similar predicament. The fitness coach appointed by Fécafoot has been transferred to Moloundou, which is more than 800 km from Yaoundé. As a physical education teacher and thus a civil servant with the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, he previously held a position at the National Institute of Youth and Sports (INJS).

This move appears to be a form of retaliation by Narcisse Mouelle against Samuel Eto’o, ultimately punishing innocent parties in the process. As the saying goes, “When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.”