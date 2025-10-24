Tensions Mount in Cameroon as Election Results Loom

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Tensions are escalating in Cameroon as citizens await the official results of the October 12 presidential election, with the outcome expected to be announced on October 27. The atmosphere remains charged following widespread protests and competing claims of victory.

Security forces have been deployed in several cities, including Ngaoundere, after demonstrations erupted in response to the disputed vote. Authorities have confirmed at least two deaths and more than twenty arrests related to what officials described as “incitement and unlawful gatherings.”

Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary has declared himself the winner of the election, challenging the government’s handling of the vote. Speaking to the BBC, Tchiroma stated that he would not accept “a stolen election,” and called on his supporters to “defend democracy peacefully.”

The government swiftly condemned his declaration as unlawful, emphasizing that only the constitutional council has the authority to proclaim results. Officials urged citizens to remain calm and patient as the counting process continues.

The vote marks a pivotal moment in Cameroon’s political history, as President Paul Biya, 92, seeks an unprecedented eighth term in office. Biya, who has ruled the Central African nation since 1982, faces mounting criticism over allegations of electoral manipulation and growing public frustration with economic stagnation and insecurity.

Protests and isolated clashes have been reported in multiple regions, reflecting deep divisions within the electorate. Civil society organizations and international observers have called for transparency in the tabulation process and restraint from all political actors.

As the country awaits the official announcement next week, many Cameroonians are watching anxiously, hoping the post-election period will not descend into further unrest. The outcome of this vote will likely shape the nation’s political trajectory for years to come.