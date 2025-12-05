A Historic Leap for African Tech: Camtel & Ethio Telecom Seal Strategic Deal

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, December 4 — A new chapter in African digital cooperation began today at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé. In a landmark move, the Directors General of Camtel and Ethio Telecom officially signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA), marking the start of a historic partnership designed to fast-track Cameroon’s digital transformation.
A Day of Strategic Alignment
The signing ceremony was the culmination of a day dedicated to high-level collaboration between these two public telecommunications giants:
-
Technical Foundations: The day began at Camtel’s headquarters, where the Director General of Ethio Telecom was warmly welcomed. The two leaders engaged in productive discussions regarding future technical and commercial cooperation.
-
Government Support: Later in the morning, both Directors General were received in an audience by the Prime Minister of Cameroon. He praised this ambitious “South-South” partnership, recognizing it as a vital step toward the modern digital evolution of the country.
A New Era of Collaboration
This agreement is more than just a contract; it represents a bridge between East and West Africa. By pooling resources and expertise, Camtel and Ethio Telecom are setting the stage for a new era of connectivity and innovation led by African public operators.
Key Takeaway: This strategic alliance highlights the growing power of intra-African cooperation in solving the continent’s infrastructure and technology challenges.