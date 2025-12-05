A Historic Leap for African Tech: Camtel & Ethio Telecom Seal Strategic Deal

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, December 4 — A new chapter in African digital cooperation began today at the Hilton Hotel in Yaoundé. In a landmark move, the Directors General of Camtel and Ethio Telecom officially signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA), marking the start of a historic partnership designed to fast-track Cameroon’s digital transformation.

A Day of Strategic Alignment

The signing ceremony was the culmination of a day dedicated to high-level collaboration between these two public telecommunications giants:

Technical Foundations: The day began at Camtel’s headquarters, where the Director General of Ethio Telecom was warmly welcomed. The two leaders engaged in productive discussions regarding future technical and commercial cooperation.

Government Support: Later in the morning, both Directors General were received in an audience by the Prime Minister of Cameroon. He praised this ambitious “South-South” partnership, recognizing it as a vital step toward the modern digital evolution of the country.

A New Era of Collaboration

This agreement is more than just a contract; it represents a bridge between East and West Africa. By pooling resources and expertise, Camtel and Ethio Telecom are setting the stage for a new era of connectivity and innovation led by African public operators.