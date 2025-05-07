CAMTEL Boosts Cameroon’s Healthcare Connectivity with New Digital Partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

TechAfrica News | CAMTEL and Cameroon’s Ministry of Health sign a framework agreement for secure, high-speed internet and data solutions for healthcare facilities.

CAMTEL and the Ministry of Public Health (Min-Health) of Cameroon have signed a Framework Convention aimed at enhancing telecommunications services in the country’s healthcare sector. The agreement, signed on May 6, 2025, will enable health facilities nationwide to access secure and redundant internet connections, high-bandwidth interconnections, and advanced data security solutions, including access to data center services.

The initiative is a significant step towards the digitalization of Cameroon’s healthcare system, addressing the growing need for reliable telecommunications infrastructure in the sector. By providing secure and efficient connectivity, CAMTEL aims to support the Ministry’s efforts to build a modern and effective digital health system.