Carlos Baleba Closing in on Manchester United Move

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Manchester United appear to be closing in on the signing of Carlos Baleba, with the Cameroon midfielder edging closer to a move from Brighton.

According to Sky Sports, United and Brighton are close to reaching a full agreement for the highly rated midfielder. The transfer would represent a major step in Baleba’s career as Manchester United look to strengthen their options in the middle of the pitch.

Baleba has developed into an important player since joining Brighton from Lille in 2023, impressing with his physicality, energy and ability to contribute in both defensive and attacking phases.

Manchester United have reportedly been monitoring the Cameroon international for some time, and negotiations now appear to have entered their final stages. Once the remaining details are agreed, Baleba could travel to Manchester to complete the formalities of the transfer.

For United, the potential arrival of Baleba would add another young and dynamic midfielder to the squad. For the 22-year-old, meanwhile, a move to Old Trafford would provide an opportunity to take another significant step forward in the Premier League.