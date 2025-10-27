Deadly Clashes Erupt in Cameroon Ahead of Election Results

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | At least four people were killed in Cameroon’s largest city, Douala, as protests erupted ahead of the official announcement of presidential election results. Demonstrators supporting opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma clashed with security forces after defying a government ban on gatherings.

Witnesses reported that protesters barricaded streets, burned tyres, and hurled stones at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Regional Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua confirmed that four people were killed and several officers were injured as police stations came under attack.

The unrest followed partial vote tallies suggesting President Paul Biya, age 92, was poised to secure an eighth term in office. Tchiroma, however, claimed victory and urged citizens to protest any “falsified” results.

Tensions have spread beyond Douala to cities including Yaoundé, Garoua, and Maroua. Reports indicate widespread internet disruptions and dozens of opposition arrests, including prominent political figures.

Journalists on the ground describe growing anger among Cameroon’s youth, frustrated by unemployment and disillusioned with Biya’s decades-long rule. The Constitutional Council is expected to declare the final results soon, as the nation braces for further unrest.