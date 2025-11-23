Issa Tchiroma Bakary Temporarily Hosted in The Gambia Amid Post-Election Tensions in Cameroon

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Gambian government has confirmed that prominent Cameroonian opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary is currently in the country for “purely humanitarian reasons,” as political tensions continue to rise following Cameroon’s disputed presidential election of October 12, 2025.

In an official statement, the authorities explained that Tchiroma arrived in Banjul on November 7 as part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring his safety while regional actors work toward a peaceful resolution of the political standoff. Tchiroma, 76, has rejected the announced victory of President Paul Biya, who has been in power for more than four decades.

His presence in The Gambia was first disclosed by UK-based Gambian political scientist Ebrima Ceesay, who reported that two senior diplomatic sources had confirmed that Tchiroma fled Cameroon under pressure from authorities after declaring himself the winner of the poll. The Cameroonian government has reportedly intensified its calls for his arrest since his departure from Adamawa State.

Diplomatic accounts cited in the report indicate that Nigeria played a key role in organizing his transfer to The Gambia as a temporary arrangement while discussions continue to secure a permanent host country willing to offer political asylum. To avoid escalating tensions with Yaoundé, Gambian officials have reportedly urged Tchiroma to refrain from public statements that could further destabilize the situation.

The Gambian government has pledged to continue informing the public as regional mediation efforts move forward.