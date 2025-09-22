Paul Biya Travels to Europe Three Weeks Before Cameroon’s Presidential Election

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | With only three weeks remaining before Cameroon’s presidential election, President Paul Biya has left the country for what his office has described as a short private trip to Europe. The announcement, made on September 21, comes just one week before the official campaign season begins, and has stirred questions about timing and intent.

Accompanied by his wife Chantal Biya, as well as senior members of his entourage, the 92-year-old head of state departed Yaoundé amid heightened public attention. Those present included Vice-Admiral Fouda Joseph, a special advisor to the presidency, and Simon Pierre Bikele, the chief of state protocol. The Minister-Director of the Civil Cabinet, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, released a brief statement confirming the journey but offered no further details.

Although the exact destination was not disclosed, Geneva in Switzerland is widely believed to be the most likely stop, given the president’s long history of visits there. Over the years, such trips have often fueled speculation about his health, an issue that remains central to political discussion as the election approaches.

The departure comes at a politically delicate moment. Paul Biya, who has been in power since 1982, is seeking another term in the election scheduled for October 12. If successful, his mandate would extend until 2032, taking his rule to an extraordinary half-century. Critics point to his age and limited public appearances in recent months as reasons for concern. Supporters, however, stress continuity and stability, suggesting that travel of this nature does not necessarily interfere with the responsibilities of office.

For the opposition, the president’s absence so close to the campaign period may serve as an opening to question his capacity to govern and his commitment to engaging with voters. For the ruling party, the trip is presented as a private matter that should not overshadow the broader political process.

In the absence of clear information, uncertainty fills the gap. Is the trip routine, personal, or medical in nature? Will the president return in time to participate actively in the campaign? These questions remain unanswered, leaving citizens and observers to interpret the move in light of a long history in which every action by the president carries significant political weight.

As the nation moves toward election day, the journey underscores the fragile balance between private life and public duty, particularly when leadership has been concentrated in the hands of a single figure for decades. The coming weeks will reveal whether this departure is soon forgotten or becomes a defining moment in the unfolding electoral season.